Naledi Pandor concludes US trip she took ahead of Ramaphosa’s visit

Pretoria - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor has concluded her visit to the United States, where she joined President Cyril Ramaphosa’s delegation on the occasion of the bilateral engagements on September 16 2022 with US President Joe Biden. While in the US, Pandor headed South Africa’s delegation to the 77th session of the high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA77), which took place at the United Nations headquarters in New York from 19 until 27 September.

She also led a series of engagements with several stakeholders in the State of California, where South Africa maintains a Consulate-General, with a view to explore opportunities for greater collaboration between the United States and South Africa. The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said Ramaphosa’s visit to Washington DC was the culmination of a series of engagements by the two governments aimed at fostering closer ties in the fields of trade and investment, health, education, energy, science and technology. “At the UN, Minister Pandor delivered South Africa’s statement to the UNGA77, participated in a number of high-level side events and held bilateral talks with her counterparts. Minister Pandor underscored South Africa’s belief that the UN remains the premier organisation through which the international community must work for peace and common development,” said Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

Pandor also participated in meetings of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) and held consultations and bilateral talks with the following, among others: • President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo; • SADC Panel of Elders leader and former president of Tanzania, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete;

• President of UNGA77, Csaba Kőrösi; • Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rudriguez Parrillaon; • Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nicaragua, Denis Moncada;

• Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, Julio Cesar Arriola Ramirez; • Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs; • Minister for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships of France, Chrysoula Zacharopoulo; and

• AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Bankole Adeoye. In California, Pandor visited the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute for Medicine. “The institute has established partnerships with several South African universities and research institutions focusing on HIV and cancer research. Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong, South Africa-born transplant surgeon, bio-scientist, businessman and media proprietor, said the institute was at an advanced stage of plans to expand production facilities in South Africa,” said Monyela.

The minister also visited the Port of Los Angeles and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). “The Port of Los Angeles is the busiest container port in North America and a vital conduit for global trade, including trade between the United States and South Africa,” said Monyela. “At the UCLA, Minister Pandor was briefed about the university’s partnerships with South African higher education institutions and on plans to broaden the scope of academic research and innovation exchanges.”