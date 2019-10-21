The names of seven pupils who died when the truck transporting them veered off the road and hit a tree, outside Zeerust in the North West province on Saturday, have been released.
The learners were part of local soccer teams.
The deceased learners are: Mpho Motsusi, 12, Goitseone Marumo, 14, Oratile Motswiri, 13, and Kgatliso Motswakae, 11, from Letlhakane Primary School. The deceased learners from Ratsela Middle School are Thapelo Sebogo, 15, and Otsile Gogontle Sebaeng, 14. Khumo Matshogo, 14, was from Mmajane Secondary School.
"The learners were part of the local teams from the village and the games were arranged by their local coaches. Neither the school nor the department was responsible for the games," said education department spokesman Elias Malindi.
"They went to play soccer at Borakalalo Village and on their way back, they were involved in a horrible accident at an intersection between Lobatla and Driefontein."