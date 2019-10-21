Names of NW pupils who perished in fatal crash released









File Picture: ANA The names of seven pupils who died when the truck transporting them veered off the road and hit a tree, outside Zeerust in the North West province on Saturday, have been released. The learners were part of local soccer teams. The deceased learners are: Mpho Motsusi, 12, Goitseone Marumo, 14, Oratile Motswiri, 13, and Kgatliso Motswakae, 11, from Letlhakane Primary School. The deceased learners from Ratsela Middle School are Thapelo Sebogo, 15, and Otsile Gogontle Sebaeng, 14. Khumo Matshogo, 14, was from Mmajane Secondary School. "The learners were part of the local teams from the village and the games were arranged by their local coaches. Neither the school nor the department was responsible for the games," said education department spokesman Elias Malindi. "They went to play soccer at Borakalalo Village and on their way back, they were involved in a horrible accident at an intersection between Lobatla and Driefontein."

Malindi said the truck was transporting about 27 learners. Six of them died at the scene and one died later in hospital.

He said 20 other learners sustained various injuries, including broken legs and injuries to the head. They were taken to Zeerust and Mafikeng Provincial Hospitals.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela visited the bereaved families and the injured learners. Counselling for the learners and teachers started on Monday.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West expressed shock at accident.

Provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe appealed to motorists to drive with caution and exercise vigilance on roads.

"We are saddened by the tragic accident and wish to convey our deepest condolences to the families that lost their loved ones as well as wish those injured a speedy recovery," he said.

He also called on authorities to probe whether the vehicle involved was roadworthy and whether the driver was licensed and sober at the time of the accident, and also whether the trip was authorised by their respective schools with the required supervision by teachers and whether there had been parental consent.

"We cannot afford to lose precious lives because of human error or any other factor that could have been anticipated and avoided because one death on our public roads is a death too many."