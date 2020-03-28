NDoH's Covid-19 WhatsApp helpline now available in 5 SA languages

The National Department of Health (NDoH) has launched its Covid-19 Connect in four new languages. The announcement comes as South Africa enters a three-week shutdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. From Saturday (March 28), the WhatsApp helpline will be available in Sotho, Zulu, Afrikaans and Xhosa, in addition to English. This means that all South Africans will be able to get vital information on Covid-19 in the nation's five most-spoken languages, broadening the accessibility of this service which was launched two weeks ago, and which currently has over three million users. Anyone in South Africa can join the Covid-19 Connect conversation by typing the word ‘Hi’ to +27 600 123 456 on WhatsApp.

They will then be able to select the language of their choice before moving to the main menu which delivers responses to the most frequently asked questions about Covid-19 and the coronavirus. This includes how to protect themselves and others through hygiene, the importance of self-isolation and physical distancing, symptoms, myths about the virus and more.

Drawn from the NDoH and the World Health Organisation (WHO), this vital information is accurate and up-to-date, and includes the latest news to enable people to keep in touch with developments during South Africa’s lockdown.

The news comes as the Western Cape reported that 10 people have been hospitalised and four of these are in intensive care due to the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The NDoH also launched a website detailing all Covid-19 (www.sacoronavirus.co.za) related resources about two weeks ago. The website contains important contact details, including the emergency support hotline, and up-to-date news and resources.