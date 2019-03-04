Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha. Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg - No case has been opened yet against Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo after a video surfaced showing him allegedly beating up his girlfriend Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane, police said on Monday. Earlier, a livestream by the 'Wololo hitmaker' went viral on social media, showing Maphumulo repeatedly hitting a cowering Simelane during what appears to be an argument between the two.

The video, uploaded on Instagram, has since sparked massive backlash and there have since been calls for Maphumulo to be arrested over the incident.

This is not the first time Maphumulo has been accused of abusing Simelane.

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed to IOL that thus far no charges had been laid against the Big Nuz star.

"No case has been opened yet, but the victim is encouraged to report the matter to the police," Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) KZN meanwhile, is set to lay charges against Maphumulo after the video surfaced.

The party in a statement shared on social media, confirmed it would lay charges at the GG police station on Monday morning.

EFF KZN spokesperson Vusi Khoza could not be reached for comment.

Other parties also reacted to the incident, with the DA Youth KZN and DA Women's Network both calling for Maphumulo's arrest and prosecution.

"Given the video, the SAPS and NPA have enough evidence to ensure arrest and successful prosecution. The abuse and killing of women remains one of the most prevalent crimes in SA but yet also the most underreported.

"We call on law enforcement to tackle this matter urgently. KwaZulu Natal has the highest women and children murder rate in the country."

The ANC Gauteng meanwhile said it was "enraged" by the "abhorrent violent attack" against Simelane.

"Violence against women and children continues to plague our society on a daily basis and requires the firm hand of the law to be meted out against perpetrators. We urge Babes Wodumo to lay charges against her abuser," the party said.