Eskom says that no loadshedding is expected on Monday, with four generation units returning to service. "With the planned return of four generation units, as well as adequate emergency reserves, Eskom does not expect to implement rotational loadshedding tomorrow. The generation system held up sufficiently during the weekend, helping us to avoid implementing loadshedding on Sunday," the power utility said.

"However, the generation plant remains unreliable and unpredictable and, the possibility remains that loadshedding may be implemented at short notice, should there be major changes in the performance of the generation system. We will continue to provide regular updates," Eskom said.

"Unplanned outages or breakdowns have increased to 11 205MW as at 15:40 this afternoon while planned maintenance is 6 077MW.

"Four generation units, at Kriel, Medupi, Majuba and Tutuka power stations are expected to return to service tomorrow. This will further increase generation capacity and help us to avoid loadshedding."