‘No need to panic,’ says Health Minister Phaahla as country records 46 suspected cases, five confirmed cases of cholera

South Africa has recorded 46 suspected cholera cases and five laboratory-confirmed cases between January 1 and February 1.
At a briefing on Monday, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said three of these cases were imported from Zimbabwe, which is currently battling the outbreak of the diarrhoeal disease.
“The other two, aged 11 and 13, are siblings with no travel history to cholera outbreak areas, which suggests that the risk of contact with a known cholera case.”
Phaahla said four of these cases were detected in Limpopo hospitals (Musina and Helene Frans Hospital), and the other one was confirmed in Helen Joseph hospital in Gauteng.
“A cluster of 24 diarrhoeal disease cases was also identified during outbreak response activities at a primary and high school in the Blouberg Local Municipality in Limpopo,” Phaahla said.
He said the test results are still pending.
The Minister said local outbreak response teams have been activated to strengthen the investigation to conduct active case finding and contact tracing.
“Also to determine the source of infection where there is no travel history, and to institute control measures to avert further local transmission,” he said.
“All public and private health facilities are urged to remain vigilant due to potential high risk of cholera transmission.”
Phaahla said there is no need for public to panic.
“However, the department calls for more vigilance amongst members of the community, exercise caution and maintain proper personal hygiene practices especially amongst children at home and at schools,” he said.
“The country remains on high alert for possible surge in cases at community level.”
IOL News