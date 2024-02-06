‘No need to panic,’ says Health Minister Phaahla as country records 46 suspected cases, five confirmed cases of cholera

At a briefing on Monday, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said three of these cases were imported from Zimbabwe, which is currently battling the outbreak of the diarrhoeal disease .

South Africa has recorded 46 suspected cholera cases and five laboratory-confirmed cases between January 1 and February 1.

“The other two, aged 11 and 13, are siblings with no travel history to cholera outbreak areas, which suggests that the risk of contact with a known cholera case.”

Phaahla said four of these cases were detected in Limpopo hospitals (Musina and Helene Frans Hospital), and the other one was confirmed in Helen Joseph hospital in Gauteng.

“A cluster of 24 diarrhoeal disease cases was also identified during outbreak response activities at a primary and high school in the Blouberg Local Municipality in Limpopo,” Phaahla said.