A person holds a programme at the memorial service of City Press Journalist Ngwako Modjadji. File picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - Four months after City Press journalist Ngwako Modjadji was fatally run over in Soweto, police said they had not made any progress in their investigation. Soon after the incident in May, a number plate was recovered at the scene, which was thought to belong to the car that bumped Modjadji.

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is still underway. Police are still appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or help arrest the suspect to please call the nearest police station,” said police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo on Friday.

Commenting on the safety of journalists in general, Kate Skinner, the executive director of the SA National Editors' Forum, said the organisation met with police officials two weeks ago.

“We did not discuss particular cases but we talked about the support that journalists need and that it was important for police to pay attention to issues involving journalists,” said Skinner.