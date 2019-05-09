File picture

Mahikeng - Twenty-one people who were arrested on Monday in connection with disturbing elections in Madinonyane, Ganyesa, were granted bail on Thursday, North West police said. Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said they appeared at the Ganyesa Magistrate's Court on charges of contravention of the Electoral Act, malicious damage to property as well as robbery.

Mokgwabone said that on Monday, an electoral commission area manager and another official were travelling in two separate cars when were allegedly stopped by members of the community who robbed them of their cell phones before setting the two vehicles alight damaging voting material that was loaded in one of the cars.

The suspects were granted R1 000 bail each and their case was postponed to July 1.

African News Agency (ANA)