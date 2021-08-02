25-year prison term for man who raped two women, aged 82 and 57, in their homes

Johannesburg - A 40-year-old man, who raped two elderly women in 2011 and attempted to rape a teenager the following year after being released on bail, has been slapped with a 25-year prison term. Alfred Papas Zungu was sentenced at the Itsoseng Regional Court on Friday, after a trial that lasted almost a decade and was marred by delays as he changed lawyers.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said information presented before the court was that Zungu raped a 57-year-old woman in her house in Bodibe Village on the evening of Saturday, January 15, 2011. He had gone to the woman’s house and knocked on the door. “Upon opening the door, the victim was grabbed by the neck, overpowered and forced to her bedroom where she was raped.”

Six months later on Sunday afternoon, July 3, 2011, an 82-year-old woman was home alone in Bodibe Village when Zungu overpowered, strangled and raped her. “He was seen running away from the scene by neighbours. Through assistance of members of the community, Zungu was arrested shortly after the incident.” Myburg said Zungu appeared in court and bail was granted.

Sergeant Itumeleng Letshoo from the Lichtenburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit helped put rapist Alfred Papas Zungu behind bars. While out on bail, Zungu attacked a 15-year-old girl, on March 20, 2012, and tried to rape her. “A 15-year-old girl was walking in an open field at Verdwaal village when Zungu grabbed her by the neck. He assaulted her and attempted to rape her. However, the girl managed to escape the ordeal with bruises and dirty clothes. Zungu was later tracked down and arrested.

“Following intensive investigation, the accused was linked with all three cases through forensic evidence, and he was found guilty on two counts of rape and one of attempted rape,” Police Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed the prison sentence handed down to Zungu. Kwena lauded the investigating officer, Sergeant Itumeleng Letshoo from the Lichtenburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, for a job well done.