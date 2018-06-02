Cape Town - Three cash-in-transit robberies took place on the same morning Police Minister Bheki Cele announced new measures to deal with aggravated crimes including cash heists, murders, house robberies and assaults.

On Monday morning group of robbers armed with AK-47s hit a garage in Krugersdorp, confronting guards transferring money to a waiting cash van. Police have confirmed that the suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Hilux bakkie and a Toyota Corolla, taking with them an undisclosed amount of cash. while there were several shots fired by the suspects, nobody was injured in the incident.

Mpumalanga police have confirmed that a cash-in-transit robbery took place in in the eMalahleni area in Mpumalanga, but declined to comment other than to say the matter was under investigation.





Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a cash-in-transit robbery on Alexander Road in King William's Town. One suspect has been arrested while the rest of the gang made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police have yet to comment on the incident.

On the same morning, Police Minister Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole briefed the media on the SAPS' new integrated strategy to combat violent crime. This comes after a spike in cash heists and house robberies nationally.

