67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Donate a Virtual Santa Shoebox to put a smile on a rural child's face

The beautiful new Virtual Santa Shoebox online journey is being launched on Mandela Day and its better than ever before! For the first time, Personalised Virtual Santa Shoeboxes will be trackable, along with Traditional Santa Shoeboxes, via the Santa Shoebox App which is available from Google Play and the App Store. By following the prompts on our website, from 18 July, supporters will be able to choose their Virtual Santa Shoebox beneficiary child/ren by name, age and gender, select the items to be included in the Shoebox, write the child a note - and let us do the rest. Virtual Santa Shoeboxes are made by teams of volunteers and allocated to children living in remote areas of South Africa. Due to the lack of donors in rural areas, these children would otherwise not receive a Santa Shoebox, and quite possibly no end-of-year gift at all. In 2020, with the massive economic impact of Covid19, the value of a Santa Shoebox to an underprivileged child is unquestionable! Every Virtual Santa Shoebox contains all 8 required items: * a toothpaste & toothbrush

* soap & a facecloth

* sweets

* a toy

* school supplies

* and an outfit of clothing

Additional sponsored items are added as available and age-appropriate. In the past these have included books, lunch boxes and drinking bottles, teen hygiene products, magazines and fluffy toys.

Traditional Santa Shoebox pledging opens to the public on 01 September, for those donors who prefer to do their own shopping, decorating, packing and dropping off. Register or Login on the Santa Shoebox Home page now to ensure your donor profile is up to date https://santashoebox.org.za/

Later in the year, towards the end of October, supporters will be invited to spend their 67-minutes of service volunteering at their local Drop Off - receiving, checking and packing Santa Shoeboxes. Drop Offs will of course be conducted in keeping with prevailing Covid19 regulations.

For detailed information about how to volunteer, please visit the Santa Shoebox Project website https://santashoebox.org.za/ volunteer-my-time/

