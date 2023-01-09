After load shedding ended a North West woman found her husband mauled to death by their dogs

Rustenburg- A 60-year-old man was mauled to death by his three dogs in Lichtenburg in the North West province. The dogs, believed to be pitbull crosses attacked their owner on Saturday afternoon.

"It is alleged that on the said day during the load shedding, the deceased wife was busy on the other side of their house when she heard the dogs barking. "She didn’t bother to go and check what was wrong as their house is situated on a busy street and the dogs are frequently barking at pedestrians and vehicles passing by," North West police spokesperson, Captain Sam Tselanyane said. He said after the electricity was restored, the wife allegedly went inside the house looking for her husband, but could not find him.

"Upon continuing with the search, the woman saw her husband lying motionless outside in the garden, she then quickly went outside only to find that her husband was bitten by their dogs, two staffie/pitbull crossings and one unknown breed dog. "Police and Emergency Medical Rescue Services were called and the man was certified dead at the scene. The SPCA were also called and the three dogs were removed from the premises." An inquest docket has been opened and investigation into the matter continues.

