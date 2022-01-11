Alleged North West court window smasher to apply for bail

RUSTENBURG – A man accused of smashing windows at the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court in North West appeared in the same court yesterday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. Spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the case against Sibongile Dube, 35, was postponed to January 17 for bail application and further investigations.

“His court appearance originates from his arrest on January 9, 2022, when he was caught smashing the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court windows. He is charged with malicious damage to property. "It is alleged that a security officer on duty on 9 January 2022, heard windows being smashed and upon investigation, he saw the suspect running away from the scene. The security officer gave chase, caught Dube and police were called. He was arrested and officially charged," Mamothame said. His case comes days after Paul Makaula, 36, appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court for allegedly smashing windows at the Constitutional Court in Joburg.

Makaula is facing a charge of malicious damage to property, the case against him was postponed to March 25 for investigation. He was reportedly on parole when he allegedly smashed the windows at the Constitutional Court using a hammer. In another case of fire at government buildings, Zandile Christmas Mafe accused of burning Parliament, was expected to apply for bail at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.