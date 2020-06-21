Alleged North West farm attacker remanded in custody

WOLMARANSSTAD - An alleged farm attacker will remain in custody after his arrest and subsequent court appearance in Wolmaransstad on various charges, including attempted murder, this week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the North West said on Sunday.

"Joseph Bernard Kulelaphi, 50, was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Wolmaransstad Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 19 June 2020, for house robbery, attempted murder, and theft of [a] motor vehicle. He will reappear on Tuesday, 23 June 2020," SAPS North West spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said in a statement.

The accused appeared in court in connection with a house robbery committed at about 7.30pm on Friday, June 12 on a farm at Leeudoringstad, she said.

A 77-year-old farmer was allegedly overpowered by two suspects in his house on the farm after the assailants forced entry through a locked door. During the ordeal, the victim was hit on his head with a panga and tied up.

Stolen firearms recovered after an alleged farm attacker was arrested in the North West this past week. Photo: SAPS

The suspects then took six firearms from a safe and a cellphone and fled the scene in the farmer’s Mercedes Benz car. The victim managed to free himself and raise the alarm, which alerted the police and emergency services to rush to the scene.

The farmer was admitted to hospital with serious head injuries, and the stolen vehicle was found a few hours later abandoned on the Leeudoringstad-Orkney road.

"Following an intensive investigation, a suspect was identified shortly after the attack and subsequently traced and apprehended on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 at his house on a farm in the Leeudoringstad area. All six stolen firearms were recovered. The police also found a .38 special revolver with a filed off serial number," Myburgh said.