File picture: SAPS Twitter

RUSTENBURG - Two people were arrested in Gauteng for allegedly kidnapping a man in Potchefstroom, North West police said on Monday. 

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said a man and woman aged 24 and 45 were arrested at the weekend in Roodepoort, Gauteng. 

"The suspects’ apprehension came after a case of kidnapping was opened following alleged kidnapping of a 34-year-old Bangladeshi national on Monday, 23 September in Potchefstroom.  

"It is alleged that after kidnapping the victim, who is a businessman, the suspects called his family to demand a ransom of approximately R2 million.

"Nevertheless, the victim was found alive and in a healthy condition in Potchefstroom after the suspects were arrested and no ransom was paid,"  he said.

The two were due to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

African News Agency (ANA)