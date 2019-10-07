File picture: SAPS Twitter

RUSTENBURG - Two people were arrested in Gauteng for allegedly kidnapping a man in Potchefstroom, North West police said on Monday. Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said a man and woman aged 24 and 45 were arrested at the weekend in Roodepoort, Gauteng.

"The suspects’ apprehension came after a case of kidnapping was opened following alleged kidnapping of a 34-year-old Bangladeshi national on Monday, 23 September in Potchefstroom.

"It is alleged that after kidnapping the victim, who is a businessman, the suspects called his family to demand a ransom of approximately R2 million.

"Nevertheless, the victim was found alive and in a healthy condition in Potchefstroom after the suspects were arrested and no ransom was paid," he said.