ANC in the North West names Rose Thabanchu as mayor elect for Matlosana local municipality

RUSTENBURG - Newly elected mayor of Matlosana local municipality in North West Rose Thabanchu, bring wealth of experience in the local government sphere, the ANC in North West said. Thabanchu was elected the executive mayor on Wednesday.

Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) Coordinator Hlomani Chauke confirmed that the ANC has deployed Thabanchu as the executive mayor of Matlosana. "This deployment is as a consequence of rigorous and intensive interviews of three candidates that were recommended to the national structures by the IPC. "The deployment of Cde Thabanchu as the executive mayor is intended to entrench the work done by the ANC-led Motlosana local municipality, resolve bottlenecks that are delaying service delivery and unite the community of Matlosana behind our vision of the National Democratic Society," Chauke said.

"This work entails the expeditious rolling out of the radical socio-economic programs in the Matlosana local municipality." He said the IPC firmly believes that Thabanchu would be able to work with the collective of the Matlosana local municipal council and the entire staff complement to deliver much needed basic services for our people. "She possesses a University Diploma in Education, a Bachelor Degree in Education and Industrial Psychology, Honours Degree in Industrial Psychology and a Masters Degree in Development and Management.