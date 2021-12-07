Appeal to find North West elderly woman missing for nine months

Rustenburg - The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of an elderly woman from a North West village about nine months remain a mystery. Thabo Daphney Tshepe, 66, of Lerulaneng section in Rabokala village near Letlhabile north of Brits, was last seen going to bed in March.

"According to information available at this stage, she was last seen by her daughter on Thursday, 25 March 2021, at about 22:00 when they went to sleep. However, it is alleged that the following morning she was nowhere to be found," police spokesperson Maria Nkabinde said. "A search was conducted around Rabokala village without any success. In addition, Tshepe is mentally ill," she said. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue traditional dress and a headdress.

She is light in complexion, medium in height and she has a skinny body structure with a gap in the upper front teeth. "Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Thembi Mahlangu of Letlhabile Detectives on cell 072 356 6473 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via MySAPS app," Nkabinde said. In another missing persons case, police in Polokwane in Limpopo said they were investigating the disappearance of Edward Dinkwani Phasha, 70, who was last seen on Thursday, December 2.

"The man is reportedly mentally challenged and it is further reported that he departed from his place of residence at Ga-Phasha, Selatole village, in the Mecklenburg policing area without informing his family on where he was going. He has since disappeared," said Constable Maphure Manamela. Police search operations were conducted in surrounding areas without success, he said. Phasha was last seen wearing black trousers, a red T- shirt with white stripes and black sneakers.