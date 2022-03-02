Bad smell leads to discovering bodies of mom, son in Letlhabile

Pretoria - Neighbours became concerned after a pungent smell, and a swarm of flies started coming from one of their neighbours' house whom they had not seen for days together with her son. The neighbours then got in touch with the woman’s brother, who lives in another area.

The brother called the police and asked them to check on his sister and her son at their house in Letlhabile, near Brits. When the police arrived, they found the door open. There were two bodies inside. 48-year-old Emily Mashabela ‘s half-naked body was found lying on the couch. Her 10-year-old son, Thabiso’s body was found inside his room.

“At this stage, the police cannot confirm the cause or the motive of the killings. Investigations into the matter are under way,” said Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani. The police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the Investigating Officer, Captain Tokkie Du Plessis, on 082 575 8228 or call the South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop number on: 0860 010 111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS App on your smartphone.