Tatiana, Tinyiko and Sifiso Masinga could not hold back their tears during the memorial service of their father, the legendary Bafana Bafana and Leeds United striker Phil Masinga. Photo: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

KHUMA - Late Bafana Bafana legend Philemon Masinga will be buried at his hometown of Khuma in Stilfontein near Klerksdorp in North West on Thursday. The former Bafana Bafana player lost his battle against cancer on 13 January at a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 49.

North West Sport Development MEC Sello Lehari told mourners at a memorial service that he would discuss with relevant stakeholders renaming the Khuma stadium after Masinga and erecting a statue in his memory.

“Philemon Masinga was (the) core of the premier soccer players, one of the best strikers ever to be produced by the North West province and South Africa.

“As a province we pride ourselves on the achievement the late Philemon Masinga made and as such his legacy will forever remain.

"We will consult and engage with relevant stakeholders and the department including the local municipality with a view of erecting a statue for the late Philemon Masinga and to rename Khuma, this stadium, after him as a gesture of honouring him,” Lehari said.

Chippa, as he was affectionately known by soccer fans, played for Jomo Cosmos and Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa before he went to play for Leeds United in England for two years, featuring in 39 games and scoring 11 goals for Leeds.

“Waltzin’ Masinga” as Leeds fans nicknamed him also played for Saint Gallen in Switzerland, Salernitana and Bari in Italy.

He appeared 58 times for Bafana Bafana scoring 18 goals.

He was born Philemon Raul Masinga on 28 June, 1969 in Khuma, Stilfontein near Klerksdorp,

