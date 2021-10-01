Bail bid postponed for five arrested for killing North West cops, burning their bodies

Pretoria - The Itsoseng Regional Court has postponed the case against the five men accused of killing two police officers in Mareetsane, North West, to October 13 for a bail application. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the North West Henry Mamothame said the postponement was due to the ill-health of the regional court prosecutor representing the State on this matter.

“When the matter appeared in court on 17 September 2021, the defence team submitted their affidavits in their application for formal bail, as required by law for them to lead the hearing as applicants in a Schedule 6 offence,” said Mamothame. He said when the case continues, the State is expected to open its case by leading evidence through the investigating officer in opposition to bail sought by the five men. “The accused minor in this case appeared in court with the other four men as their bail application has been combined. According to police reports, the two murdered officers attended to a stock theft incident in Mareetsane.

’’However, the pair failed to return back to the station and were declared missing. A search operation was subsequently conducted,” said Mamothame. The burnt remains of the two police officers were later discovered at the back of their burnt state vehicle on 27 July in Ganyesa. Additional investigations are still ongoing regarding the killings. Benjamin Jacobs (42), Jeremiah Mongale (26), Rapulana Keikantse (25), Matthews Modukane (20) and a 16-year-old boy are facing charges of murder, malicious damage to property and possession of a stolen firearm.