Chairperson of the Bakgatla Bakgafela Traditional Council , Kobedi Pilane told the Maluleke Commission that they were not aware that they should submit all financial documents for auditing. Photo: ANA

RUSTENBURG - Bakgatla Ba Kgafela Traditional Council (BBKTC) chairperson Kobedi Pilane on Wednesday lashed out at the legal team representing the council at at the Maluleke Commission.

"I am troubled that I have documents that my legal team did not alert me about. All this time I thought that I was with them but it is clear we were never together. It is clear that there are divisions," he said.

"I should have been notified. They must indicate whether they are on the left, right or in the middle. My legal team is supposed to advise me on such things."

He was presented with five letters directed to Bakgatla leadership which contained various information.

According to him he was supposed to have been notified of the letters by his legal team.

"I am aware of these letters because I have received four of them and Kgosi [Nyalala Pilane] is in possession of them. The other letter I am not aware of," he said.

The letters were presented as evidence to the commission in 2017.

The letters were from a meeting the traditional leadership held in Hartbeespoort Dam in 2012. The meeting involved the establishment of a Royal Council and their roles.

The Maluleke Commission is probing the chieftancy of Bakgatla-Ba-Kgafela. The commission is investigating whether David Mpule Pheto is the rightful candidate to lead Bakgatla Ba Kgafela in Moruleng.

African News Agency/ANA