JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, who is facing mounting pressure to step down, is set to deliver a budget vote speech in the provincial legislature in Mahikeng on Tuesday.

Spokesman Brian Setswambung said Mahumapelo is expected to outline a programme of action for the troubled province.

In his address, Premier Mahumapelo will give an account of his office’s performance during the previous financial year, this in relation to its efforts to intensify the provincial government’s capacity to deliver services through Performance Monitoring, Evaluation and Intervention efforts.

"Furthermore, Mahumapelo is expected to outline his Office’s programme of action for the 2018/19 financial year,'' Setswambung said in a statement.

A ministerial team headed by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is in Mahikeng to probe issues of governance in the province.

Cabinet put the North West health department under administration as it grapples with corruption and the impact of a strike by members of the National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) who downed tools two months ago.

ALSO READ: ANC top brass in troubled North West

Other members of the team include Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

Dlamini-Zuma said a report would be tabled before cabinet on Wednesday.

A wave of violent protests erupted in the North West last month, with shops looted and property damaged, as demonstrators demanded that Mahumapelo resign.

The premier, who is also ANC provincial chairman, has refused to do so, claiming the protests were part of a plan to purge then supporters of Dlamini-Zuma at the ANC elective conference last year, where President Cyril Ramaphosa emerged victorious.

Although ANC leaders had asked Mahumapelo to resign at a national working committee meeting in Cape Town last week, the ''Black Jesus'', as he is affectionately known amongst his supporters, has clung to power.

According to weekend media reports, ANC leadership has picked National Council Of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise to take over the leadership of the North West.

African News Agency/ANA