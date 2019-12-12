Rustenburg - North West police will have a new provincial commissioner in the new year.
Police minister Bheki Cele announced on Thursday in Pretoria that lieutenant general Sello Kwena had been appointed as the provincial commissioner for North West, effective January 2.
Kwena has 31 years policing experience. He holds a national diploma in police administration, national higher diploma in policing, a degree in police science, a bachelor of law and a BA degree in human resources management.
He was appointed as a lieutenant general on September 1, 2016 as the divisional commissioner for human resource utilisation.
"This officer too brings with him a wealth of experience at station level as well as at divisional level, at operational response services, visible policing, human resource development, human resource utilisation and inspectorate. He served as a station commander at Makwassie Hills, Jouberton, Mmabatho, and also served as a cluster commander of Vryburg district," Cele said.