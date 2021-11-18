Bogus biokineticist sentenced in North West to jail term for fraud

RUSTENBURG: An unregistered North West biokineticist was sentenced to 12 months’ direct imprisonment for fraud and contravening the Health Professions Act, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Thursday. Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Johannes Christiaan van Belkum, 53, was sentenced at the Klerksdorp Regional Court on Wednesday.

"Van Belkum practised as a biokineticist in Klerksdorp without qualifications and was not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa. He was arrested on March 24, 2021, by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team and charged with seven counts of fraud and contravening the Health Professions Act," Colonel Mogale said. "He was sentenced to 12 months for each count. The sentences will run concurrently." Van Belkum was on the run for at least four months, but was arrested in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape after skipping bail in Klerksdorp.

He was initially arrested in Klerksdorp on March 24 for allegedly practising as a biokineticist while not being registered as one. He allegedly charged amounts ranging between R150 and R1 600 for consultation, and was subsequently arrested and charged with fraud and contravention of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974. He was released on R2 000 bail and was scheduled back in court in April 2021, but absconded and fled to the Western Cape.

In March, the Health Professions Council of South Africa said Van Belkum was arrested during an operation by its Inspectorate office in the North West region together with the members of the Klerksdorp Serious Commercial Crimes Unit conducted in the Klerksdorp. The operation led back to the RVB Biokinetics Medical practice. During the operation, it was discovered that Van Belkum was practising as a biokineticist and advertising that he was a biokinetics specialist, yet was not registered with the HPCSA.