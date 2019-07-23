File picture: African News Agency (ANA).

Rustenburg - A badly decomposed body of a 35-year-old woman was found in a shallow grave in Matlhoding on Tuesday, North West police said. Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said a 35-year-old woman was last seen on July 6 with her 41-year-old boyfriend. Her family reported her missing on July 21.

It was alleged that the man killed her and buried her in a shallow grave at the farm where they work.

She said the police intervened when the community of Matlhoding, about 115km outside Mahikeng, became suspicious of the man and started questioning him.

"Information led the police to the farm, where he allegedly buried the victim. The badly decomposed body was discovered, exhumed from the shallow grave and taken to the local mortuary," she said.

The man was arrested and was due to appear in the Bray Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

African News Agency (ANA)