Brits father handed two life terms for giving sons poisoned water

THE Pretoria High Court yesterday sentenced a 37-year-old man to two life sentences after he killed his sons aged 11 and 12 by giving them poisoned water.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in Pretoria, Lumka Mahanjana, said Brits resident Dannyboy Fistos Khumalo gave his sons the poisoned water last year.

Mahanjana said the boys stayed with their mother and the couple were going through domestic issues.

"Their mother, Sinah Mosiea, left the boys with their father in Vaalkop and went to see her parents in Krugersdorp. On May 14, she received a voice note of her boys crying and later a video of Khumalo mixing a liquid substance. He demanded she return home or he would kill the boys," Mahanjana said.

The next day, the boys were found dead in bed. Mahanjana said Khumalo told police and his boss that the boys had ingested rat poison, mistaking it for sweets.