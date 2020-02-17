BRITS - Eleven people arrested in connection with taxi violence appeared briefly in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday, North West police said.
Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said their case was postponed to Friday for bail application.
They are facing charges of public violence.
Twelve people were arrested and a 16-year-old boy was separated from the group and would appear in the children's court.
The group aged between 16 and 60 were arrested on 6 February following taxi violence at the Behrens taxi rank at Spoorweg Street in Brits.