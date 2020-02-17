Brits taxi violence case postponed to Friday









Eleven people arrested in connection with taxi violence appeared briefly in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday, North West police said. File picture: ANA BRITS - Eleven people arrested in connection with taxi violence appeared briefly in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday, North West police said. Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said their case was postponed to Friday for bail application. They are facing charges of public violence. Twelve people were arrested and a 16-year-old boy was separated from the group and would appear in the children's court. The group aged between 16 and 60 were arrested on 6 February following taxi violence at the Behrens taxi rank at Spoorweg Street in Brits.

Five men were injured and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Three were discharged shortly after receiving treatment, one was admitted to the intensive care unit with serious head injuries and one died in hospital, the police said.

At least 40 minibus taxis were damaged during the second incident.

The police were also investigating cases of murder, attempted murder, public violence, malicious damage to property and possession of dangerous weapons following the taxi violence.