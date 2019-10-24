File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

RUSTENBURG - Nine people arrested for public violence on Tuesday following protests in Bloemhof will appear in court on Friday, North West police said. Spokesperson brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said they made their first appearance in Bloemhof Magistrate's Court on Thursday. The case was rolled over to Friday.

"Of the nine suspects, eight are facing charges of public violence and contravention of the Road Traffic Act after pelting passing motorists with stones on the N12 on Tuesday.

"The ninth suspect, who was on R500 bail for public violence, has been charged with incitement to commit public violence, and arson. He was nabbed at the local community health centre after he allegedly intimidated and forced employees to close the centre," said Mokgwabone.

He said two others, aged 19 and 35, who were arrested on Wednesday, were expected to appear in the same court on public violence charges.