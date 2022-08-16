Check your tickets! Search on for R8.9m Lotto winner from Garies in the Northern Cape

Durban: Ithuba is searching for the winner of the R8,9 million Lotto Plus 2 jackpot, from the Northern Cape. According to Ithuba, the player is from Garies, a small agricultural town.

The winner bagged R8 913 492.90 from the August 10 draw and the winning ticket was purchased at OK Grocer. “Ithuba would like to encourage players to check their tickets and to approach the Northern Cape regional office, to process their winnings,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. “We congratulate our latest winner, as they have won an amount above R50 000, we will support them through a team of financial advisers and psychologists, who will debrief him or her.