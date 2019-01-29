Pieter Doorewaard (left) and Phillip Schutte were convicted of killing Matlhomola Mosweu in Coligny and are appearing in the North West High Court for sentencing. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Mahikeng - Two men convicted of killing Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu must be sentenced to life imprisonment, the Coligny Interdenomination Minsters Association told the North West High Court on Tuesday. Chairperson Tshose Celo said the sentence would send a message that if a person commits a crime they will be punished.

He was testifying on the aggravating circumstances and factors in the sentencing of 27-year-old Pieter Doorewaard, and 34-year-old Phillip Schutte who were convicted of the 2017 murder. On April 20, 2017, the two pushed Mosweu from a moving van. The pair claimed they were taking Mosweu to the Coligny police station but he jumped out of the moving van -- a version the court rejected.

They were further found guilty of kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing of a firearm.

Celo told the court that trust between black and white communities in Coligny diminished following the death of Mosweu.

He said the association cleaned the graveyard in Coligny as a token of bringing the community together but there was still tension between the racial groups.

He said Mosweu's death had a negative impacted on the community of Coligny.

On arrival in court on Tuesday, Doorewaard's family hugged him before they took their seats behind the men.

