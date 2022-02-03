Coligny cops arrested for petrol fraud each granted R500 bail

Rustenburg – Four police officers and two petrol attendants arrested in connection with petrol fraud in Coligny in North West were released on R500 bail each on Thursday, North West police said. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the six appeared in the Coligny Magistrate's Court and their case was postponed to March 14 for investigation.

They were arrested on Tuesday, in connection with 300 counts of fraud It is alleged that the members colluded with petrol attendants between January and December 2020, and defrauded South African Police Service (SAPS) by using state-owned motor vehicle fuel cards to pay for fuel that was never filled in the said vehicles. They would then claim cash amounts and share it among themselves," she said. “It was later established that some of the claims were processed while the vehicles were at the SAPS garage for repairs. Subsequent to these irregularities, investigations were conducted and led to the arrest of these members, aged between 43 and 56. Furthermore, two petrol attendants, aged 38 and 58, who have been turned into state witnesses, were arrested."