Mahikeng - The North West High Court has postponed the trial of two farm workers accused of killing a Coligny teenager to June.

Mahikeng - The North West High Court has postponed the trial of two farm workers accused of killing a Coligny teenager to June.

The state was expected to call more witnesses in the trial of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, but on Wednesday the trial was postponed to June 6.

The State alleges that Doorewaard, 26, and Schutte, 34, assaulted Mosweu and threw him out of a moving van, on April 20, 2017 at Rietvlei farm near Coligny, after accusing him of stealing sunflower heads from their employer Pieter Karsten's sunflower crop plantation near the informal settlement.

The State further alleges that the pair kidnapped a man who witnessed the incident and drove him around the farm, assaulted him and threatened to kill him if he reported the incident.

They also allegedly took his cell phone and pointed a firearm at him.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to seven charges against them.

Earlier on Wednesday, North West provincial head of Organised Crime, Brigadier Clifford Kgorane, told the court that the crime scene where Mosweu was allegedly killed was already contaminated when he visited it on April 24.

He explained that people used that road and car tyre tracks were no longer visible.

