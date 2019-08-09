Convicted Coligny murderers Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte are set to appeal their conviction at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein. Photo: Molaole Montsho

Rustenburg - Coligny murderers Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte are set to appeal their convictions in the Supreme Court of Appeals in Bloemfontein. Lobby group AfriForum said advocate Barry Roux successfully petitioned the appeal court after the North West High Court refused them leave to appeal their murder convictions.

The North West High Court convicted the two for the murder of teenager Matlhomola Mosweu, 16, of Scotland informal settlement in Coligny.

Mosweu was killed by the pair for allegedly stealing sunflower heads valued at R80.

Doorewaard was sentenced to 18 years and Schutte 23 years in prison.

CEO Kallie Kriel said AfriForum would fund the rest of their appeal process to ensure that justice prevails and to prevent innocent people from ending up in jail wrongfully.

"I am confident that the two men’s conviction of murder will be set aside based on the available evidence."

