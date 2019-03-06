Convicted murderers Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte at the North West high court in Mahikeng ahead of their sentencing. Picture: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency

Convicted murderers Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were sentenced to lengthy jail terms at the North West High Court at Mmabatho in Mahikeng on Wednesday. Accused two Phillip Schutte was sentenced to 20 years for murder, three years for kidnapping, two years for intimidation, one year for theft and two years for pointing of a firearm.

The sentences for intimidation, theft and pointing of a firearm will run concurrently.

"Accused two you will serve an effective 23 years," Judge Ronnie Hendricks said.

Doorewaard was sentenced to 18 years for murder, three years for kidnapping, two years for intimidation, a year for theft and two years for pointing of a firearm. The sentences for intimidation, theft and pointing of a firearm will run concurrently, meaning he will effectively serve 18 years.

Judge Hendricks said the murder was not planned, there was no intention to kill Mosweu and, as the pair were first offenders, as such the court would not impose the prescribed the minimum sentence of life for murder.

The judge said Doorewaard, 28, was a first offender and was 26 at the time of the offence. He is unmarried and in good health.

Schutte, 35, is also first offender, married with three minor children, aged 7, 5, and three. He is suffering from hypertension and has lost 40 kilogrammes. He was also diagnosed with dyslexia at an early stage and despite this he went up to Grade 10 at school, and went to a technical college where he dropped out in his second year.

He helped at his father's farm and in 2004 he was a farm manager in Botswana.

African News Agency/ANA