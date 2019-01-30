Murder convict Pieter Doorewaard (right) and Phillip Schutte (right) are keen to meet the family of Matlhomola Mosweu of Coligny. The pair have been found guilty of killing the teenager by pushing him out of a moving van. Photo: Molaole Montsho

Mahikeng - Two men convicted of killing Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu are willing to meet his parents, the North West High Court heard on Wednesday. Lawyers for 27-year-old Pieter Doorewaard and 34-year-old Phillip Schutte said the two men could not meet Mosweu's family because they were arrested on April 25, 2017, and after they were granted bail they were ordered not to make contact with the witnesses in the case.

Prior to their arrest, Mosweu's next of kin were unknown because he was not identified yet.

Doorewaard and Schutte have been found guilty of killing Mosweu by throwing him out of a moving van on April 20, 2017. This was after they allegedly found Mosweu stealing sunflower heads at their employer's field at Rietvlei.

They were also found guilty of kidnapping, intimidation, theft and the pointing of a firearm.

Advocate Celice Zwiegelaar, for Doorewaard, told Matlhomola Mosweu's mother, Agnes that on January 8, 2019, Doorewaard and Schutte instructed their lawyer to write a letter to the prosecuting team to request a meeting with her, and Matlhomola's biological father, Sakkie Dingake.

The meeting was intended so that Doorewaard's and Schutte's mothers, Doorewaard's girlfriend, as well as Schutte's wife could offer condolences to Agnes Mosweu and offer her support and assistance.

However, Mosweu replied saying: "It is too late now for them to do that, it has been long that my son has been buried. We do not agree with them."

She told the court that all she wanted was for the court to perform its responsibility by sentencing the two men.

Sentencing proceedings were postponed to Thursday, where the defence was expected to present their argument in mitigation of sentence.

African News Agency (ANA)