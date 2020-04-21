Community torches vehicles, ambulance after cop car kills child in Boikhutso

Rustenburg - Two police vehicle and an ambulance were set alight in Boikhutso near Lichtenburg on Tuesday, North West police said. Spokesperson, brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the vehicles were torched after a police van allegedly hit an eight-year-old boy. "It is alleged that a K9 Unit vehicle hit the child who ran from the yard to cross Kudu Street at approximately 13:00. "The child was later certified dead on the scene. Subsequent to the incident, members of the community set alight the police vehicle. They also burnt another police vehicle which was used by first responders as well as an ambulance which was summoned to the scene.

"Furthermore, a local municipality traffic vehicle was pelted with stones while goods were looted from one of the local tuckshops," said Mokgwabone.

He said three police officers and two paramedics were taken to the hospital for medical examination.

Prior to this incident, a girl died on the scene after a bakkie hit her at about 10.20am on the Ottosdal-Lichtenburg road near Blydeville.

Police are investigating two separate incidents of culpable homicide due to the deaths, said Mokgwabone. Cases of public violence and malicious damage to property were also under investigation.



Provincial police commissioner, lieutenant general Sello Kweni extended his condolences to the families of the deceased children.



He also expressed his disapproval at the conduct of community members and urged them to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.



North West premier Job Mokgoro condemned the violence as well as the torching and destruction of public and private property.



"Unconfirmed reports are suggesting that one of the two police vehicles that was apparently chasing criminals allegedly struck a child and the child allegedly died as a result, while another child was allegedly struck by a private vehicle and died in nearby Blydeville," Mokgoro's spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said.

"Premier Mokgoro is, therefore, appealing to residents to remain in their homes and keep children away from the streets in line with the lockdown regulations pronounced by government.

"Furthermore, the North West provincial government calls on law enforcement to arrest and charge all those that are responsible for the torching of two police vehicles and an ambulance in Boikhutso. Vandalism, lawlessness and all other forms of criminality cannot be tolerated."

African News Agency (ANA)

