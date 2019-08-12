Itumeleng Letsepe, who has been convicted of beating a primary school teacher, has been granted leave to appeal her three-year sentence. Picture: ANA/Stringer.

MOGWASE - A 40-year-old woman convicted of beating a primary school teacher with an umbrella "to teach her a lesson" was granted leave to appeal her sentence at the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Monday. Itumeleng Lizbeth Letsepe was sentenced to three-years for assaulting Grade 3 teacher Mpuseng Sepotokele, 52, at Leema Primary School in Tlhatlhaganyane near the Sun City resort outside Rustenburg on 22 February 2019.

In her application Letsepe said the court had not considered that she was a first offender, she pleaded guilty, she was the primary care giver of two minor children and that the court had not made any order of what would happened to the two children.

She argued that another court would come to a different conclusion.

The court found that she had planned the attacked on Sepotokele and that she repeatedly assaulted her on the head and hands with an umbrella when she arrived at the school in the morning. Sepotokele sustained injuries including open wounds.

Letsepe's R2 000 bail was extended until her appeal was heard at the high court in Mmabatho.

African News Agency (ANA)