Cop in court for copper cable worth R20 000

Rustenburg – A 41-year-old police sergeant found with copper cable worth R20 000 is expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday, North West police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Sergeant Frederick Wilhelm Barnard was arrested on November 20 at Wilkoppies in Klerksdorp.

"The sergeant was remanded in custody for a formal bail application upon first court appearance last Monday following his arrest in Wilkoppies, Klerksdorp, on Saturday, November 20,” Mokgwabone said. “The accused was arrested after the police responded to a tip-off about a man who was allegedly seen burning copper cables at his premises. During the arrest, copper cables with an estimated value of R20 000 were seized. The investigation into the matter continues.” North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena said the arrest would definitely serve as a warning to all SA Police Service employees that those who commit crime and tarnish the image of the service, would be shown no mercy.

In a separate incident, a 43-year-old man was arrested for house robbery and theft of a motor vehicle in Vryburg. According to Captain Aafje Botma, the man was arrested following a house robbery allegedly committed in the early hours of November 25 in Kismet Park, Vryburg. "The owner of the house was asleep when he was woken up by two men armed with knives. The intruders instructed him to keep quiet and covered him with a blanket.

“They allegedly took jewellery, a cellphone, a plasma television and a handbag, then fled with the victim's silver grey Toyota Corolla vehicle," Captain Botma said. Crime intelligence started gathering information and tracked the stolen vehicle, she said. The vehicle was abandoned in Monotomosetlha informal settlement near Huhudi. "Information on the stolen items was also followed up an a house in Huhudi was eventually searched after a search warrant was obtained.