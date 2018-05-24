Rustenburg - Armed robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money after attacking a cash-in-transit van outside Rustenburg, North West police said on Saturday.

Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the robbers forced the cash van off the road along the R510 between Mogwase and Monakato on Friday.

"It is alleged that the cash-in-transit vehicle was travelling from [the] direction of Thabazimbi to Rustenburg when the suspects fired shots and forced the vehicle to stop. The suspects, who were using two vehicles, then blew the vehicle [open] with explosives and took cash," she said.

"One of the police officers who responded to the incident was wounded. No one has been arrested and an investigation is underway."

She said police in Phokeng were investigating a case of armed robbery and attempted murder.

African News Agency/ANA