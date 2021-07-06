Correctional Services to revoke parole of rapist accused of raping daughter

Johannesburg – The Department of Correctional Services was on Tuesday expected to revoke the parole of a rapist paroled five years ago only to be recently arrested for allegedly raping his own daughter. The 38-year-old man was convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman in 2009. He was slapped with a 15-year sentence but paroled after seven years in 2016.

However, he is again behind bars for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter this year. Henry Mamothame, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the North West, said that before the incident, the child used to live with both her parents at the mother’s parental home. However, the mother died and the suspect moved out of the girlfriend’s home and went back to his home, taking their daughter with him.

“The first incident allegedly took place on May 31 when the accused allegedly ordered the child to undress before he started performing sexual acts on her. “He allegedly raped her again the following day. “The child allegedly reported these rape incidents to her grandmother from her maternal side of the family who took her to the police to open a rape case.”

The man appeared in court on Monday where he was denied bail for the rape. Mamothame said it was after his arrest that it was discovered that he had raped before and was in fact out on parole at the time of the incident. Correctional Services’ Tshidi Mapole confirmed that the man was indeed on parole.

She said the 19-year-old victim was with her cousin when the suspect approached her and expressed his interest in her. She said the two later exchanged numbers. “Shortly afterwards, he came back again and asked to speak to her outside (her home) and an argument ensued.

“He dragged her forcefully to the nearby field where he raped her.” Mapole said the man was arrested, charged with rape, convicted and slapped with a 15-year sentence in 2009. “He was placed on parole on in 2016 and is to appear before the parole board for revocation of his parole.