Cosatu takes May Day rally to North West

Rustenburg – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in the North-West is ready to host its national May Day celebrations at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng, Rustenburg on Sunday. "The Federation [Cosatu] has over the past months been engaged in a mobilisation programme throughout the province mobilising workers and communities to attend the national celebrations," North West provincial secretary Kopano Konopi said in a statement.

He has said in the remaining three days they will conduct blitz inspection with the department of employment and labour in a number of workplaces in Bojanala area. National spokesperson, Sizwe Pamla has said workers in Gauteng will be transported to join the Workers Day celebrations in North West. "In the province of KZN [KwaZulu-Natal], the federation has decided to mobilise its financial resources that would have been spent on preparing for May Day celebrations and donate them to the communities that have been affected by the recent floods.

"Like those workers, who took a stand against slave like working conditions and won their victories, we shall also be recommitting to fighting against slave wages, retrenchments, and inhumane working conditions," he said. The Workers Day came at the time members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) an affilate of Cosatu, have been locked out at Sibanye gold operation over wage increase. Labour is demanding a R1,000 wage increase against the employer’s R800 offer.

Pamla said the big fight was directed against retrenchments in order to address record unemployment of 46 percent. "We shall ceaselessly demand action on the implementation of the radical second phase of our transition. "Cosatu and its affiliates will redouble their efforts to stem the tide or retrenchments and build an inclusive economy. This includes pushing government and the private sector to ramp up the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plan.

“The implementation of the Eskom Social Compact must be accelerated as the economy cannot grow without reliable and affordable energy. Neither can workers afford above inflation electricity tariff hikes," he said. ANC president and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi and general secretary of the South African Communist Party, Blade Nzimande were expected to address the rally. Meanwhile SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, was expected to speak at Saftu May Day rally at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

