RUSTENBURG - The DA and the ANC retained their seats during by-elections in Rustenburg. The DA won ward 16 in Rustenburg municipality with an increased margin of 73, 26% compared to 58.99% in the 2016 municipal election.

Johan Cornel Cronje won ward 16 with 1,414 votes, Botshelo Ishmael Mpete of the ANC received 428 votes, and Ralepeetsa Levy Ramagogodi of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 88 votes.

The ward became vacant when Cheryl Phillips resigned as a councillor to take up a seat in the national assembly as a member of parliament.

The ANC retained ward 26 with an increased margin of 71.79% compared to the 70.29% they obtained in the 2016 municipal election.

Hendrick Baleseng Mogotsi won the ward with 1,781 votes, Kagiso Gabriel Seabelo from the EFF obtained 513 votes, and Dannyboy Dikutle, an independent candidate obtained 187 votes.

The ward became vacant as a result of the death of ANC councillor Salome Mmakgabe Letlape.

