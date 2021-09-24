Defence wants investigating officer to testify in Bloemhof murder case

Rustenburg - The officer that investigated the case in which 12 North West taxi men are accused of killing alleged gang members will have to testify in court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday. NPA spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame, said this was after the legal representatives of some of the accused made an application to the court to have the investigating officer summoned for cross examination in relation to the evidence given by one of the witnesses.

“The court granted it. The State did not oppose this application," he said. The 12 taxi men appeared in the North West High Court sitting in Klerksdorp, facing two counts of of murder and four of attempted murder. The 12 men are reportedly be taxi operators in Boitumelo near Bloemhof.

The State alleges that on September 19, 2018, Olebogeng Ndlovu ,28; Ivan Leonard, 31; Mxholeli Bongola, 41; Poliri Mohlolo, 26; Isaac Ndlovu, 29; Ishmael Ngubane, 29; Nkululeko Nkencele, 48; James Qankase, 36; Jeremah Bonokwane, 20; Boitumelo Magage, 25; Daniel Qangase, 50; and Mohau Motswana, 43; allegedly forcefully took six men to the Boitumelo taxi rank and assaulted them with spades, pangas, sjamboks, sticks and other objects. The six men were allegedly members of the notorious SVK gang that terrorised the community for a long period. The taxi operators reportedly took it upon themselves to deal with these alleged criminals by taking the law into their own hands.

During the assault, Mooketsi Mogapi, 33, died on the scene and Teboho Thoo, 21, died four days later in hospital. Shadrack Mokonyane, France Watkins, Kashiso Mahashe and Thabang Leepile were severely injured but survived the ordeal. The court adjourned on Thursday, and would resume on Monday, when the investigating officer was expected to testify.