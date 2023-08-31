Democratic Alliance wants economic sabotage probed following fire at Pilanesberg Airport

The Democratic Alliance has called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the North West provincial government to investigate the possibility of economic sabotage in the province following a fire that gutted the Pilanesberg Airport. Caucus leader in the North West Legislature, Freddy Sonakile, said the call comes after the growing sporadic fires targeting critical infrastructure within the province, such as the fire at Pilanesberg Airport near Sun City Resort.

Sonakile said the fire at the Pilanesberg caused serious damage to the facility’s infrastructure. "We appreciate the department of community safety and transport management's undertaking to investigate the Pilanesberg Airport fire; however, we believe closer scrutiny must be given as there appears to be much more behind these fires," Sonakile said. "Critical infrastructure has been engulfed by fire, leaving a trail of destruction in North West over the last few years, specifically yesterday’s Pilanesberg Airport, then Christiana Hospital, the Mmabatho Palms Resort, a section of the department of social development’s offices, a section of the department of agriculture’s offices, the Lichtemburg waste tyre depot, and the Potchefstroom train station, not to mention the massive veld fires destroying tens of hectares of vegetation, livestock, and property."

The fire at Pilanesberg Airport was believed to have started near the air traffic control tower. Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari has ordered an immediate investigation into the fire. "We would like to leave no stone unturned to ensure we get to the bottom of the cause of the fire," Lehari said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sonakile said the DA conducted an unannounced oversight inspection at the Pilanesberg Airport on August 11 and came across an open, unmanned server room, which in itself posed a serious fire risk. He said these fire incidents in the North West must be thoroughly investigated. He said if the fire was due to some sort of economic sabotage, those found to be responsible must be prosecuted, and if it was due to negligence, those responsible must be held accountable.