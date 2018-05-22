Rustenburg - Three Nedbank employees and five other people arrested in connection with the theft of more than R3 million at the bank appeared briefly in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (better known as the Hawks) in North West said.

Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the case was postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application.

She said the Priority Violent Crimes Unit arrested six people in Klerksdorp and Upington in the Northern Cape on Sunday in connection with a bank robbery that took place on April 11 this year.

"The suspects allegedly colluded and stole more than R3 million at the local Nedbank Branch. Two suspects allegedly posed as SBV security officers to do a routine pickup. They produced fake documents and were handed money by the bank staff," she said.

"Following the robbery, an intelligence-driven Hawks operation, assisted by the Gauteng technical response team, led to the arrest of Welcome Marcus, 50, and Charles Anthony Scheepers, 54, two weeks ago.

"On Sunday the operation continued and led to the arrest of a further six, three of whom are employed by the bank. The Hawks’ Priority Crime Specialised Investigations unit is already conducting a financial and asset forfeiture probe on all the suspects."

More arrest are imminent.

African News Agency/ANA