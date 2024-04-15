Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is said to be “doing well” after he was involved in a vehicle crash on Sunday. The crash happened on Sunday afternoon, while the minister was travelling from the North West to Gauteng.

“The accident involved the car the minister was being driven in, with two protectors, and another vehicle,” said the ministry of electricity in a statement. “All individuals involved in the accident received prompt medical attention, and after a thorough examination, the minister has been discharged without hospital admission. The minister added that the former Tshwane executive mayor is “doing well”.

Ramokgopa has conveyed “his heartfelt and sincere wishes” for a speedy recovery of the people who got injured during the crash. “He also sends best wishes to all individuals affected by the incident,” the ministry of electricity added. Earlier this month, former president Jacob Zuma was also involved in a crash when a suspected drunk motorist crashed into his convoy.

The motorist was arrested and later released on bail in KwaZulu Natal. The man appeared before the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court, where he was granted R500 bail. He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless and negligent driving. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the accused was expected back in court on May 3, and investigations continue.