Rustenburg - The Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) has expelled 12 councillors with immediate effect in various municipalities in the North West province for laziness, leader Mbahare Kekana said on Monday.

"During local government elections in 2016, F4SD made a commitment with the community that lazy and incompetent councillors will not be tolerated. Therefore, since August 2016, these expelled councillors have among others failed to at least hold even one meeting with the community. They dismally failed to adhere to the organisation's mandate and perform according to the performance agreement."

He said all F4SD councillors were expected to contribute to the pledge for the growth and day-to-day running of offices.

"These councillors refused and diverted these pledges to some account known to them without even having a decency to notify the F4SD."

"These pledges again are mainly used to run some community social responsibility programmes such as buy school shoes to the less fortunate young ones."

He said some of councillors dumped their homes in townships and moved to towns and bought cars which were not even helpful to the community.

"We, as the leadership of the F4SD, will ensure that no councillors take community for granted even if they run to court as they always do, we will defend the community among this unreliable councillors."

The expelled councillors were Kgomotso Mbana in Mahikeng municipality, Mothusi Montwendi and Foleni Gasetlolwe from Greater Taung municipality, Jacob Moselane and Pakiso Modise from Lekwa Taemane, Bosa Ledwaba from the Rustenburg municipality, Gontse Maruping from Maqussie Hill, Thambo Botman and Lehlogonolo Moloko from Matlosana, and Lucas Maruping and Michaelson Dikgopo from Mamusa.

Pogiso Bothomane from Rustenburg has been granted an appeal opportunity in terms of the F4SD constitution.

"We are in a process of setting up a new appeal committee for him to present his case," Kekana said.

He said some of the councillors had appealed their expulsion, but did not follow proper procedures and only Bothomane's appeal met the requirement.

The councillors had a pending case in court against the Forum 4 Service Delivery.

