F4SD threatens to fire councillors buying luxury cars

Lichtenburg – The Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) will expel its councillors who buy two-door cars or luxury cars, party leader Mbahare Kekana said on Wednesday. "If you buy a two-door car, we will expel you. A councillor must buy a bakkie, to enable such councillor to assist the community," he said at the party's local government election manifesto launch in Lichtenburg in North West.

"We will deploy councillors who are in love with the community. We will deploy councillors based on discipline, hard work and honestly," he said. He said lazy councillors would also be fired. “We are going to fire lazy councillors without a ceremony,” he said to the applause of party members, dressed in black T-shirts.

In the election manifesto, Forum 4 Service Delivery said it would scrap the age limit of 18 to 35 on all municipal jobs. "There is no way that you cannot get a job because of age. We want those aged 36 and above to be given job opportunities and learnerships. If you are 36 you cannot get a job and yet when they want your vote they do not tell you of age limit," he said. Kekana said a Forum 4 Service Delivery controlled municipality would open all closed factories, and place youth in key management roles.

The party promised to employ all general workers and security guards on full time basis. He said they were contesting the municipal election in eight provinces and were fielding 521 candidates. "We will be the first party in North West to take over a municipality. We want to take the control of Ramotshere Moiloa Municipality and Ratlou," he said.

During the manifesto launch, the party welcomed members from different parties, and among them was Alfred Nyamane, ANC councillor in Ramotshere Moiloa, who is also the Speaker of council. ANC chief whip in Ramotshere Moiloa, Gopolang Gadiutlwe, has also reportedly defected to the Forum 4 Service Delivery. "I can confirm, I am the Speaker at Ramotshere Moiloa and I have joined Forum 4 Service Delivery," Nyamane said.