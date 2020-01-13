F4SD wants 'committed' workers in Mamusa after firing 20 councillors









Forum 4 Service Delivery members at their office in Schweizer-Reneke sing ahead of the by-election scheduled for 15 January. Picture: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency (ANA) Schweizer-Reneke - Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) has fired more than 20 councillors over ill-discipline, party leader Mbahare Kekana said on Monday. "We have expelled over 20 councillors for ill-discipline. We do not want to do so [with you], we want councillors who are disciplined," he told party candidates in the Mamusa municipality in Schweizer-Reneke. He lashed at party members who went outside the hall while he left to do interviews with journalists. Kekana was in Mamusa in a last push to canvass votes for his party ahead of Wednesday's by-election. He said the Mamusa by-election was important for the party to showcase what kind of government F4SD will provide. "We are hoping to take over the municipality and be in charge," he said.

"We only need 13 000 to take control of the municipality. In 2016 we contested only five wards out of nine. We end up with three proportional representatives [PR] seats. We did not have resources at that time. We had nothing but we worked very hard, we spend two months sleeping in cars...

"I want to win a ward not a PR, I still commit that I will reward a candidate who can give us a ward with R100 000."

The by-election will be held in Mamusa in the North West province on Wednesday. The provincial government disbanded the council of Mamusa because of collapsed services.

Kekana told his party candidates to serve the interest of the voters and not to forget them.

He said the party would used Mamusa as a springboard for 2021 local government elections by establishing structures.

He led his members through the streets of Schweizer-Reneke in a push to attract voters.

Political parties were throwing their last efforts in charming voters ahead of the by-election.

DA leader John Steenhuisen, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and ANC head of election Fikile Mbalula were some of the bigwigs who graced Mamusa to woo voters.

Eight political parties and one independent candidate are contesting the by-election on Wednesday.

The ANC won 11 seats in the previous council, the F4SD was the official opposition with three seats, the EFF had two, the DA and Freedom Front Plus won one seat respectively.

African News Agency (ANA)