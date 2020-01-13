Schweizer-Reneke - Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) has fired more than 20 councillors over ill-discipline, party leader Mbahare Kekana said on Monday.
"We have expelled over 20 councillors for ill-discipline. We do not want to do so [with you], we want councillors who are disciplined," he told party candidates in the Mamusa municipality in Schweizer-Reneke.
He lashed at party members who went outside the hall while he left to do interviews with journalists. Kekana was in Mamusa in a last push to canvass votes for his party ahead of Wednesday's by-election.
He said the Mamusa by-election was important for the party to showcase what kind of government F4SD will provide.
"We are hoping to take over the municipality and be in charge," he said.