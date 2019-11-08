RUSTENBURG - Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) has called for North West Premier Job Mokgoro to step down following the provincial government's decision to cancel the Mahika Mahikeng cultural festival.
"F4SD in North West evidently view the decisions that are taken within the North West province are led by greed, selfishness and corruption," said the party's provincial spokesperson Kelebogile Mocumi.
"One might ask, how and when did the economic development of Mahikeng and the province not take priority?"
Mocumi said they were disappointed that the ANC-led provincial government ignored the economic impact of Mahika Mahikeng, which provides temporary employment opportunities for the youth, attracting of possible investors to Mahikeng and the province at large among others.
"The benefits Mahika Mahikeng gave small, medium and macro businesses, whether being a person selling ice cubes or those offering accommodation.